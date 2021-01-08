By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Dec. 28 that it will close a section of Wilkinson Road in Dinwiddie for bridge repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 11 and expects the road to reopen, weather permitting, in mid-February.
The road will be closed at the bridge over Chamberlains Bed Creek while VDOT is implementing several detours. Local drivers will be able to access property during the closure.
Drivers going eastbound will take Wilkinson Rd. to Wheelers Pond Rd., to Courthouse Rd. and then back to Wilkinson Rd. while people going westbound will take Wilkinson Rd. to Courthouse Rd., to Wheelers Pond Rd. and then back to Wilkinson Rd.
Anyone with questions or concerns about detour routes or the project overall can reach VDOT at 800-367-7623.
