Sen. Chase files suit against Va. Senate over being censured

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- State Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) filed a federal suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against the state Senate claiming that her colleagues violated her constitutional rights when they voted to censure her a week prior.
The censure resolution criticized Chase for speaking fondly of those who attended the capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 in addition to her past behavior including an infamous episode where she cursed at a state Capitol police officer over a parking spot. The resolution had passed with bipartisan support.
The censure takes away her seniority, demotes her to junior senator from Chesterfield and finds her guilty of “conduct unbecoming” of a member of the Senate.
“The public censure against me was issued by the political elite class of the Senate who disagreed with my political speech and political expressions.” Chase said in a statement.
Chase’s suit requests that her censure be overturned because claiming that her remarks are protected by the right to free speech and political expression. Chase also claims in the suit that she is being “singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions.” It names Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) and Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar as defendants.
The original version of the censuring passed a Senate committee but was amended on the Senate floor to include more alleged infractions such as Chase’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and her 2019 declaration that sexual assault victims are “naive and unprepared.”
Chase’s suit also alleges that the Senate made procedural errors because the resolution that passed the chamber was substantially different from the original.
In the past, Sen. Chase has backed President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud and lost access to her Facebook account after suggesting leftist activists were involved in the Capitol insurrection. In a video after attending Trump’s rally on the morning of the insurrection, Chase posted a video referring to his supporters as “patriots” which she later said was meant for people she was standing with at the nonviolent rally “before all the mayhem took place,”
A Spokeswoman for Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax said in a statement: “The right to due process for all is of paramount importance in our system. We will await the court’s review of this matter,” according to the Associated Press.
Chase is a Republican candidate for the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Governor’s race and has been a State Senator since 2016.
