Senator McClellan visits, meets with citizens

Toured the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives
By Sylvia Allen
Womack News Service
LAWRENCEVILLE – Senator Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat, met with citizens at the Brunswick County Conference Center recently to talk about her campaign for Congress. She is campaigning for the 4th Congressional District seat that was held by the late Congressman Donald McEachin. The election will take place on February 21, 2023 with early voting already underway in Brunswick. Republican Leon Benjamin is also on the ballot.
The Brunswick County Democratic Committee and the James Solomon Russell Museum – Archives hosted the event.
McClellan was elected to the House of Delegates representing Richmond in 2005. When Donald McEachin was elected to Congress in 2016, McClellan was elected to serve McEachin’s former Senate seat. She has served in the Senate since 2017, and serves as Vice Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.
Cyliene Montgomery, Chair, offered a word of welcome expressing her confidence in McClellan’s ability to represent the 4th District well.
“I have worked with Jennifer, and she is methodical and I know she will represent Southside Virginia well,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery asked members of the Brunswick County Democratic Committee to stand and be recognized. Elected officials were also recognized. She recognized Gwen McMillan, President of the Brunswick County Chapter of the NAACP. Montgomery also recognized area churches in attendance.
Montgomery stressed the importance of getting people out to vote in the special election and recognized those who had already voted.
“Lets get the word out and get people to the polls to vote,” said Montgomery.
McClellan feels her time serving at the Virginia General Assembly will be an asset at the national level.
“Thank you all for coming out on this dreary morning. Growing up I saw my parents involved in politics and work to help people and I want to continue their fight,” McClellan.
McClellan said she has worked to fight for public education, to protect voting rights, to protect reproductive rights. She said she would be proud to be the first African American woman to represent the 4th District. McClellan wants to work to continue the fight to make it easier to vote in Virginia. McClellan said she will work to continue the legacy of Congressman McEachin.
McClellan said approximately 28,000 voted in the Democratic Primary held in December.
McClellan said federal dollars are allocated to the states and the states decide how to use the funding. She believes that localities know how to best use the funding and she will help to get that funding to the local level to help with priority projects.
Bobby Conner, Vice Chairman, JSR-SPC Museum and Archives, thanked McClellan for visiting Brunswick County and her previous support of the museum. He shared that McClellan will represent Brunswick County well.
McClellan fielded questions from the audience. Supervisor Welton Tyler asked her to work to protect Social Security. Elizabeth Burns, Chair, Brunswick County School Board, urged McClellan to support access to broadband, still a barrier for many in Southside Virginia. McClellan said federal money has been allocated to expand broadband access but agreed having adequate access to broadband is a necessity in today’s world. Someone suggested more money be spent on teaching parenting skills.
McClellan said that she would support more funding for substance abuse prevention that includes expanding Medicaid treatment for counseling and community services. She said statistics show that taking drugs to medicate can lead to criminal activity and then to the criminal justice system. McClellan said that prevention is as important as treatment. She said gun violence has dominated the news lately and will work for action to curb gun violence.
“We have to get at what is the root cause behind gun violence to properly address the issue. How did a 6-year-old have access to a gun? School shootings are a critical issue for us all,” McClellan said.
A question was asked about the federal debt ceiling and McClellan agreed it is a major concern. She said under a Democratic President the deficit came down and under a Republican President the deficit went up.
McClellan said that getting signs out is important in the campaign and encouraged people to help with that project. She encouraged people to follow her on Facebook and the web at www.jennifermcclellan.com and to remember to share her page on Facebook.
Following her talk, McClellan visited the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives, where she received an update on the work the museum has been doing since her last visit. She viewed all the Saint Paul’s College class photographs that have been archival framed with funds that were appropriated by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020. She discussed the involvement of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and other upcoming projects with members of the museums board of directors.
“I can see the work that has been done since my last visit,” said McClellan. “It is important to preserve this important part of history and I look forward to visiting again.”
The James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives is located on the second floor of the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868. The museum is a 501 © 3 organization. For more information send an email to jsrspc1888@gmail.com or call (434) 848-2173 or visit jsrussell.org.
