Sentara Launches Fourth Mobile Clinic in Virginia

Serving the Petersburg Community
By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
On Thursday, May 25, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Petersburg Public Library marked the formal opening of healthcare nonprofit organization, Sentara Mobile Care. Residents of Petersburg who struggle to obtain the healthcare needed will now have a convenient option available to them each week.
Effective immediately, residents of Petersburg can now access Sentara Mobile Care at The Hope Center, located at 827 Commerce Street, every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as at the Petersburg Public Library every Thursday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sentara Mobile Care is intended to help those who face traditional healthcare obstacles like lack of transportation and time restraints. Rotating mobile venues are chosen to maximize accessibility and proximity to other local organizations and services that are most required by the community.
A $2 million behavioral health innovation fund was also established, according to Sentara, with the goal of enhancing statewide access to behavioral health treatments. This fund will concentrate on several important areas, such as boosting the response system for behavioral health needs, enhancing access to care, encouraging scalable innovation, and developing relationships with safety net providers in this area.
"With each positive step we take to improve the health outcomes for Petersburg, we are constantly looking for opportunities to build on each success," said Linda Hines, Medicaid Plan President of Sentara Health Plans. "We have been involved in and committed to improving the health of the Petersburg community for over 25 years. Our Sentara Mobile Care vehicle in Petersburg is another step in our ongoing journey to create greater health equity and access to care in the communities we serve."
In Hampton Roads, Sentara launched the first three Sentara Community Care initiatives. In Norfolk, Virginia, there are two Sentara Community Care Centers providing services, one inside the Union Mission homeless residential facility and the other in the medically underserved Berkley neighborhood. A Sentara Mobile Care vehicle is the third program, and it provides services to the entire Hampton Roads, Virginia, region.
Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety, and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's Top 15 Health Systems (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for New Grads (2022), Best Employer for Veterans (2022), and Best Employer for Women (2020).
The mobile clinic has two exam rooms and can examine patients for primary care and behavioral health; later this year, services for women's health are anticipated.
