Sex offender turns himself in to authorities

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A man who who once resided at an address on Ford Avenue in North Dinwiddie turned himself into Virginia State police as a sex offender after Virginia police asked for public’s assistance in finding his whereabouts.
Local law enforcement were searching for Charlton Leemon Evans, 45, for failing to register with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit reported that the suspect turned himslef in on the morning of Dec. 17.
Evans, who stands at 5'11 in tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes, was believed to have been in the Petersburg area during the search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.