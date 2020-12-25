Sharing foundation brings Christmas joy to Dinwiddie children

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- “It's great that every year, people are able to know the community does this for the families that can’t do for their kids as much as they want to,” said Dinwiddie local Marie Madore at the Community Enhancement Center to pick up toys for her kids. “When I see all the families that come here and are able to bring Christmas to their kids, it means so much,”
On Dec.16, the Dinwiddie Department of Social Services held its annual Christmas Sharing Foundation event where local families who don’t meet an income threshold and have children below the age of 12 are given toys. The program’s mission is to assure local families are able to provide Christmas presents to their children.
The foundation has been an annual event for over two decades in Dinwiddie. The county department of Social Services receives donations year-round from volunteers, churches and businesses. Children receive six toys each and a gift certificate for Food Lion. Children also receive gloves, hats, coats and a bike if they so choose.
Participating families sign up to receive toys during the months of October and November and are approved based on income and age criteria.
“The gratifying part is each part of the county has some piece in it so it touches the whole community which has been very generous.” said School Board Member Barbara Pittman who led this year’s efforts for the sharing foundation. Pittman was recently awarded School Member of the year from the Virginia School Board Association.
According to Secretary of the Christmas Sharing Foundation Linda Jones, the program had approximately 60 volunteers to assist with toy distribution this year.
The largest and most common donors to the sharing foundation include Oakland Baptist Church, Church of Latter-Day Saints, Western Heights Baptist Church and the distribution centers of both Walmart and Amazon.
Due to the coronavirus, the foundation has experienced an increase in participating families from those whose income was affected by the pandemic. This year, 270 children were assisted which is an increase of 80 from the previous year. The foundation also changed the way they distributed toys to children for health restrictions by limiting six people to a room and the hours were nearly doubled.
In previous years, participating families would line outside of the community center on a first-come first-serve basis.
This year’s program was also difficult for those that have assisted in recent years due to the passing of Cathy Young who made significant efforts every year for the Christmas Sharing Foundation. Young was named the 2020 Christmas Mother of the Year in memoriam at a November Board of Supervisor meeting for her contributions.
“Together, we have found it difficult to do this without her and don't know how Cathy did the things she did to lead all of us,” said Jones. “We had just found out things she did years ago that we didn't know she did to keep us moving.”
While Jones also added that while probably not every needy child in Dinwiddie is helped by the foundation, that's no reason to lose hope for future improvements and reach.
“We're open to ideas because we still know there are people that are missed,” said Jones. “It's crucial because children wouldn't have christmas without the sharing foundation and you see parents in here in tears because of the joy of being able to give christmas to their children.”
