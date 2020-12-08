Sheriff’s Corner

12-3-2020
Each year during the holiday season there seems to be an increase in residential break ins in the county. In past years thieves have gone as far as breaking into residences here in the county and stealing wrapped Christmas presents from under the family’s Christmas tree. This is a time of year for the citizens of the county need to be especially vigilant and make sure that they take extra precautions to safeguard their residences and belongings. It is also important to be aware of your surroundings. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office and report any suspicious activity, vehicles or individuals that you may see in your area.
Fortunately, we have not experienced a rash of residential break ins up to this point in the holiday season, although this could change. I expect that some credit for the lower number of residential burglaries can be given to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more citizens working from home and parents are adjusting their work schedule to accommodate their children’s virtual school schedule. I also credit you for being vigilant, keeping your residence and out buildings locked and secure, thus making your property not as an attractive target for thieves. This time of year, electronics, jewelry, guns, power tools and other valuables are what thieves are looking to steal. These are items that are easily carried away and sold on the street for quick cash. Please make sure that you have a list of serial numbers to your electronics and guns kept in a safe location where they can be made available to officers if you experience an incident like this. Those serial numbers could make our job of locating your valuables a lot easier. It could also tie your stolen property back to a suspect who could then be held accountable for their actions.
I ask that you all help us by keeping a watchful eye out for your neighborhood. If you see something suspicious, give us a call. A deputy will respond and check on any suspicious person or situation. I have always counted on you to be our eyes and ears in your neighborhood. We have always had a strong partnership with our citizens. When we work together, we can keep Dinwiddie County a much safer place to live and work.
Another crime that appears to increase during the holiday season is telephone scams. The Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from citizens reporting that they have received suspicious telephone calls and emails where the citizen is being asked for personal, financial and identifying information from those the caller or the sender of the email. I have written many times about these types of scams and encourage you not to give out any of your personal information to anyone who calls and promises you a prize, cash or any other type of winnings. Remember the old saying…if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Please don’t let a quick talking scammer talk you into giving out information or committing to something that you will regret later. Falling for this type of scam could ruin your holiday season.
