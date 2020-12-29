Sheriff’s Corner

12-24-2020
I have always had a zero tolerance for those who manufacture and distribute illegal drugs. Those who become addicted to these drugs have their lives ruined by these destructive substances. Addicts not only ruin their lives, but they can also destroy and tear apart the lives of their families and their loved ones.
Many of you have contacted me directly and provided me with information on individuals and locations where they suspect that these elicit drugs are being dealt. I have taken each of your calls seriously and have passed the information on to my Investigations Unit to look into. For the past few months, our team of investigators have been concentrating their efforts on these individuals and locations around the county.
On Tuesday, December 15th, 17 indictments were obtained for 9 individuals for charges surrounding the possession and distribution of illegal drugs here in Dinwiddie County. On Friday, December 18th, investigators and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office rounded up five individuals on these indictments and also located and arrested an additional two individuals who had outstanding warrants unrelated to drugs. I am very proud of the hard work of our investigators over the past several months that led up to these indictments and arrests. I hope that the message will get out that if you choose to distribute these illegal drugs, we will find you out and hold you accountable for your actions.
I also want to thank the citizens of Dinwiddie County that have shared information with me about suspected drug distribution locations. There is a great partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and our citizens and I have always said that you are our eyes and ears in your community. If we continue to work together, we can keep Dinwiddie County a safe place to live and work.
I want to remind everyone that there have been reports of scams related to COVID-19 test kits and vaccines. It was very promising news that recently came out that vaccines for this deadly virus are being distributed across the country. In time, everyone will be able to have access to this vaccine and hopefully, this will stem the tide of the virus. In the meantime, I ask that everyone use caution and continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of the news of the vaccine being released to try to line their pockets with your hard-earned money. Scam calls trying to have you pay to reserve your vaccine and selling you test kits are being received in the area. Please do not fall for this con scheme. You cannot pay to reserve your COVID-19 vaccine. If you have questions about when you will be able to get your vaccine, contact your healthcare provider or your local pharmacy to see when the vaccine will be available to you. The government is distributing the vaccine as quickly as possible, those in the higher risk groups are receiving the vaccine now, and others will be getting it shortly.
I want to wish everyone a safe, healthy and Merry Christmas. Even though we may not be able to celebrate this year in the traditional fashion with gatherings of family and friends, I hope each of you can take time to reflect on the past year and celebrate to true meaning of this holiday. May God bless you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.