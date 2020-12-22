Sheriff's Corner

12-17-2020
The holiday season is historically the time of year when we see an increase in larcenies and burglaries around the county. Thieves are tempted by the hopes of finding more valuables in homes and vehicles as we all wrap up our holiday shopping and have these presents under the Christmas tree or hidden away in our homes and vehicles. There are those who have the added pressure of the season and the added costs associated with this time of year that can push a person to commit a theft that they normally would not commit.
To protect your property, one of the most valuable investments that you can make as a homeowner or as the owner of a business is a quality security system. There are all types of security systems on the market today with all types of options available. They can be as simple as a basic audible alarm that blasts out an alarm if an intruder tries to break into your home or business. This basic alarm will hopefully scare off an intruder as well as alert neighbors or those in the area that something is wrong. Other high-end alarm systems can be armed or turned off from your smart phone or other mobile device and can have options that allow you to monitor live video from your home or business while you are away. These systems can also capture video that can be used as valuable evidence if thieves do come on to your property. It seems that with today’s technology, the sky is the limit on what your security system does.
No matter how many options your alarm system has, most all security systems include around the clock monitoring by the vendor that the system was purchased from. When there is an alarm activation or potential emergency those monitoring the system will notify our Communications Center and Deputies, Fire Department or EMT’s will respond depending on the nature of the emergency.
A problem we frequently run into here at the Sheriff’s Office, when we respond to an alarm call, is being able to get in contact with a “key holder” for the business or residence. The “key holder” can be the owner or someone that that the owner entrusts with the keys to the building.
Often times when we arrive at the scene of the alarm, there is no key holder contact information and if there is a number on file, it is not the correct phone number. If we respond and find a break in or other damage, it makes our job difficult if we cannot contact the property owner.
I encourage you to update your contact information with your alarm monitoring company as well as with our communications office. They can be reached at 804-469-3755. Alternatively, you can give us a call here at the Sheriff’s Office if you have any questions.
