Sheriff’s Corner

We are in the middle of tax season and many have filed their federal and state tax returns, while others are still preparing to file their returns before the April 15th deadline. This is often a stressful time of year, making sure that your returns are filed properly and counting all your deductions. Then there is the wait to receive your refunds. There are also the thoughts of a dreaded IRS audit or being told that you owe taxes because of miscalculations. That is enough to put you on edge when the phone rings and the person on the other end of the call identifies themselves as being from the Internal Revenue Service.
Scam artists use the fear and apprehension that we all have of being contacted by the IRS concerning our taxes to get their hooks into those who are unsuspecting. Falling prey to these unscrupulous individuals.
IRS scams have become one of the most popular and one that has reaped the most benefits for the scammer and the most losses for the victim of the scam. Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams. Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.
A sophisticated phone scam targeting taxpayers, including recent immigrants, has been making the rounds throughout the country. Callers claim to be IRS employees, using fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers. They may know a lot about their targets, and they usually alter the caller ID to make it look like the IRS is calling. These calls will even appear to come from Washington, DC with a number beginning with the Washington, DC area code, 202. Again, this is just part of the scam. Many of these types of scam calls originate outside of the Unites States in places such as Jamaica or Canada.
Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a gift card or wire transfer. Victims may be threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. Victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn't answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.
There are several things you need to know about the way the IRS does business and how you will be able to tell that a call you get from someone identifying themselves as an IRS agent is a scam.
First, the IRS does not call those who owe back taxes. They will send you a letter outlining what they want to discuss with you and provide a number that you can call them. The IRS does not accept gift cards as a form of payment for the payment of taxes. When you speak with an IRS representative, they will be professional. They will not threaten you with arrest. Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office does not arrest anyone for the IRS or for owing back taxes.
Also remember, the COVID 19 stimulus checks are paid out through the IRS offices. There are just as many scams associated with these relief payments. Please use caution if anyone contacts you about your stimulus payments or paying a fee to receive your relief check early. These are scams, don’t be duped into sending someone your hard earned money.
If you receive any calls of this type, simply hang up the phone. Do not carry on a conversation with these individuals. They will continue to call for a while, but they eventually will stop calling. If you receive any calls of this type and have any questions as to whether it is a scam or not, give us a call here at the Sheriff’s Office before you send them any money or give them any of your personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.