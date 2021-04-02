Sheriff’s Corner

4-1-2021
We all know the importance of focusing on the task of driving. We also know that if your concentration on driving is distracted, even for just a moment, the results could be tragic. Unfortunately, each year there are a number of serious traffic accidents in the county, and this year has been no exception. Often these accidents involve younger drivers, but adult and older drivers are not immune from being involved in an accident by their attention being taken away from the road.
Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking, texting or checking social media on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, putting on makeup, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system, or anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving. You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.
Every day about eight people in the United States are killed in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver. According to the 2020 CDC distracted driving report, more than 2,800 were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver. About 1 in 5 of people who have died in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2018 were not in vehicles.
Of course, one of the most common distractions for drivers involves the use of cell phones. As the popularity of cell phones increases and the technology associated with smart phones and other devices has increased the frequency of sending text messages while driving. The act of texting and driving is a serious problem and is at the top of the list when discussing the dangers of distracted driving. Studies have shown that talking on a cell phone quadruples your risk of an accident, which is about the same as if you were driving drunk. That risk doubles again, to eight times normal, if you are texting. Think about this…. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed. Here in Virginia, texting and driving has become such a problem, that several years ago lawmakers passed legislation banning that act. Effective January 1st, in a continued attempt to make the highways safer, legislation was signed into law making the act of holding your phone in your hand while driving for any reason an offense. That means, talking, texting or any other activity that puts your phone in your hands while driving in now illegal and a primary offense for law enforcement officers to pull you over.
To raise public awareness to the dangers of distracted driving, the National Safety Council has declared April National Distracted Driving Month. Through public service announcements through traditional media as well as social media, they will be getting out their message of how Americans are driving distracted and causing crashes that could easily be avoided. Deputies will be out in force patrolling our highways looking for those who are driving carelessly and being distracted.
I encourage all of you to think about your driving habits and what you may be doing that distracts you while driving. I also encourage you to talk to the young drivers in your family and work with them to explain the dangers of distracted driving, especially using your cell phone and driving. I want everyone to be safe as they travel along the roadways of our great county.
