Sheriff’s Corner

11-19-2020
The holiday season is fast approaching and with the arrival of this time of year we also expect to see a spike in crime in the area. I want to encourage everyone to be vigilant and take extra precautions at home and in your vehicle. I don’t want to see anyone become a victim of crime and there are a number of things you can do to protect yourself and your property.
There is one thing that I have learned in my forty years of law enforcement work, and that is thieves are very opportunistic and in most cases lazy. They want to take things that do not require much effort to take and they will take advantage of situations that present themselves to them that makes for a quick getaway. Leaving valuables in your vehicle in plain view and leaving your vehicle unlocked is asking for a problem. The same goes for leaving your keys in your vehicle. If a thief sees valuables in a vehicle or an unlocked vehicle temptation will usually get the best of them and they will take the items. Cell phones, GPS devices, tablets and laptop computers are easily stolen and sold for fast cash on the street. Wallets and purses also are easy targets for thieves.
I encourage everyone to take a few minutes when you leave your vehicle to take your valuables out of your car. If you don’t take them in with you, lock them in the glove box or trunk. If nothing else place your valuables under the seat of your vehicle where they are out of sight and lock the doors. This is especially important as we get closer to the Christmas season and you take shopping trips and return home with gifts. Find somewhere to secure your purchases and never leave them in your vehicle, even for just a few minutes.
We are continuing to have problems with catalytic converter thefts. As I had told you before, several church vehicles around the county have been hit and the catalytic converters cut off the vehicles. This past week, an auto body shop on the northern part of the county had a vehicle targeted and the catalytic converter cut off. These catalytic converters are being taken to scrap metal yards where they are being sold for quick cash. ‘
Dinwiddie County is not the only area where these thefts are taking place. Our investigators are working tirelessly with investigators from other jurisdictions in the area where similar thefts have taken place. We have developed valuable information in our cases, but we need your help to bring these thieves to justice. If you know who may be responsible for these thefts or have any information that you think may help investigators, I encourage you to give us a call. You can give us a call here at the Sheriff’s Office or call Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212. You can also submit a crime tip on the Sheriff’s Office page of the Dinwiddie County website ( www.dinwiddieva.us ). Just click on the “Crime Tip” tab. You do not have to leave your name or phone number. The tip will be forwarded directly to our investigators to follow-up on.
