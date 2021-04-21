Sheriff’s Corner

I would like each of you to take a few moments to look around your home, check your kitchen cabinets, nightstands, bathrooms, and medicine cabinets. I bet you will find many bottles of old, out dated and unused prescription medications. My guess is you will be surprised how many there are. When doctors change your medications or discontinue a medication, or you just stop taking them, the normal thing to do is to put the leftover medications away. Many of you may just not know what to do with these types of medications. We here at the Sheriff’s Office know what to do with these medications and want to help you properly dispose of them. I want you to bag up these old medications and bring them to us for a safe and easy way to dispose of them.
On Saturday, April 24th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its opportunity once again to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. You can bring your pills for safe and proper disposal to Eastside Community Enhancement Center located at 7301 Boydton Plank Road. All types of pills are welcome but the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps, only pills, or patches. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. To ensure all COVID 19 protocols are being followed, this will be a drive up event. There will be deputies at the event to greet you at your car and assist you in taking the drugs you want to drop off. There will be no need for you to exit your vehicle. Just drop off the medication and be on your way.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that are left sitting around in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now being advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can both pose potential safety and health hazards. I ask that you protect yourself, friends, family and loved ones as well as our environment by bringing all of those old and unused prescription medications out to Eastside Community Enhancement Center on Saturday April 24th.
If for some reason, you are unable to make it to Eastside Enhancement Center on April 24th to drop off your old medications give us a call here at the Sheriff’s Office. You can bring your old and unused medications here to the Sheriff’s Office prior to the event or if you are unable to bring them in, we will come to you and pick them up. We will hold these drugs securely here at the Sheriff’s Office until the day of the event and deliver them to the DEA with the other medications collected to be destroyed.
If you have any questions about the Drug Take Back event or questions about your prescription medications, please contact Sergeant Charlie Walker or Deputy Donna Rice at 804-469-4550. She will be glad to assist you in reference to this event.
