Sheriff’s Corner

February weather can be very unpredictable. There can be days that are unseasonably warm for this time of year, and then temperatures that can drop to near single digits. As we experience these brutally cold temperatures across the area, it has not kept thieves from taking advantage of situations that present themselves to them. A thief is an opportunistic person they will seize any moment or situation to make off with your property. I recently learned of some thefts that are associated with the cold weather that I wanted to make you aware of and give you some things to think about as you deal with the cold weather. In some areas thieves are targeting unlocked vehicles that they see have been left unattended while warming up on very cold mornings. I know many of you have done this, turn on your car to warm up and defrost while you finish getting ready for the day or grab that last cup of coffee before going out to face the day.
Thieves are riding through residential neighborhoods looking for the exhaust coming out of unattended vehicles and they will quickly go into the vehicles and take your valuables. Money, purses, cell phones, and other electronics are very easy targets. In extreme cases, a thief could make off with the whole car. I am not aware of this happening here in Dinwiddie, but with a few precautions; you can eliminate the threat of this happening altogether. Never leave valuables in plain view in your car. Store them in the trunk, glove compartment, or under the seat. If you start your car and leave it unattended, consider having a spare key or key fob to keep with you and lock your car doors as it warms up until you are ready to leave. If by chance you lock your keys in your car, please give us a call at the Sheriff’s Office or call our dispatchers. A deputy will respond to assist you in getting your vehicle unlocked.
Unlocking vehicles that have had their keys locked in them is a service that we offer every day. We are one of the only law enforcement agencies in the area that offer this as a community service. Each of our deputies are equipped with the tools to safely unlock your vehicle and get you back on the road. As always this service is provided free of charge.
