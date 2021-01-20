Sheriff's Corner

As we move into the heart of the winter season, we can only expect more cold temperatures and with those extreme temperatures always comes the threat of fire and injury to those who are trying to heat their homes and go about their daily routines. This can be especially true to our older citizens who may be living alone. Cold weather can be especially dangerous to this group of citizens. Older adults often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity. If you are more than 65 years of age, check the temperature in your home often during severely cold weather. Heating your home during this time of year can also be extremely dangerous. Threats of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning are always a concern and each year the county’s fire departments respond to calls where citizens attempting to heat their homes have led to tragic accidents.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless and highly poisonous gas that interferes with the delivery of oxygen in the blood to the rest of the body. It is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels including coal, wood, charcoal, natural gas, gasoline, diesel, kerosene and heating oil. The Virginia Department of Health recommends the following tips to prevent Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
•Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
•Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in your home and test it at least once a month, and replace carbon monoxide alarms according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The National Fire Protection Association recommends that a carbon monoxide alarm should be centrally located outside of each separate sleeping area in the immediate vicinity of the bedrooms.
•Leave your home immediately and call 911 if the alarm sounds.
•Seek prompt medical attention if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed or nauseous.
•Don't use a generator, charcoal grill, camp stove or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device inside your home, basement or garage or outside near a window.
•Don't run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even if you leave the door open.
•Don’t burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t vented.
•Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.
If you plan to use a wood stove, fireplace or space heater, be extremely careful. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and remember these safety tips:
•Store a multipurpose, dry chemical fire extinguisher near the area to be heated.
•Ensure adequate ventilation by opening an interior door or slightly opening a window if you must use a kerosene heater.
•Use only the type of fuel your heater is designed to use.
•If your heater has a damaged electrical cord or produces sparks, don't use it.
•Use fireplaces, wood stoves, and other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside. Make sure chimneys and flues are cleaned periodically.
•Do not place space heaters near things that may catch on fire, such as drapes, furniture, or bedding.
With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching record levels of spread through the area, more people, especially our elderly and more susceptible members of our population, are staying at home and not venturing out. These are the individuals that we need to check on to make sure they are keeping their homes properly heated and have the essentials to make it through these more difficult times.
I would ask that you check on your elderly friends, neighbors and family members frequently during times of extreme cold to ensure that their homes are adequately heated. If you know of an elderly citizen that that may be living alone and you have concerns about their well-being contact us here at the Sheriff’s Office we will be happy to check on them and offer any assistance that we can. Dinwiddie County Social Services also has programs available to older citizens who may be struggling during the winter months. They can be reached at 804-469-4524.
