Sheriff's Corner

These next couple of weeks leading up to Christmas historically is a time when there are many holiday parties and gatherings. Celebrating the season and the end of another year is a tradition that many participate in. With the global COVID-19 pandemic, many of these holiday celebrations have been cancelled or scaled down in size. If you choose to attend a social gathering this holiday season, I encourage you to wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing and take all precautions to stay healthy and be considerate of the health of others. There are talks of a vaccine on the horizon, but it is not here yet. Until the vaccine is widely distributed and CDC recommendations allow for loosening restrictions, we need to continue to practice all safety precautions.
Often times these parties or social gatherings serve alcohol as part of the celebration. I want to encourage hosts and participants alike to be responsible when it comes to serving and consuming alcohol. For many, Christmas is one of the happiest and most exciting times of year. Don’t let an accident or a drunk driving arrest ruin the season for you and your loved ones.
If you are hosting a holiday party, you want to ensure that all of your guests get home safely. As you send out your invitations make sure that you remind your guests to consider how they are going to get home if they are going to consume alcohol. Recommend your gusts have a designated driver and provide plenty of non-alcoholic refreshments for those who choose not to drink. Do not push alcoholic drinks on your guests. Remember, you do not have to drink to have a good time. Provide plenty of food for your guests so they won’t be drinking on an empty stomach. Never serve alcohol to anyone under 21. It is against the law! In addition, remember, only time sobers a person up. You may need to offer a sofa or guest room to someone who has had too much to drink. Many holiday drinkers don’t drink often, so they have a lower alcohol tolerance. These people often underestimate their level of impairment and may want to drive when they shouldn’t. When arrested for drunk driving, these people often show a relatively low blood alcohol content, yet they are very intoxicated. It is up to you, as a host, to recognize when your guests have had one too many.
Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Deputies will be out in force aggressively patrolling the county’s roadways looking for those who are driving and have had too much to drink. I have instructed my deputies to have a zero tolerance for those encountered who drink and drive. If you are stopped and determined to be under the influence of alcohol, you will be arrested and your vehicle towed. You will be taken to the Sheriff’s Office where you have to submit to a breath test and go through the booking process of being fingerprinted, mugshot taken and appearing before a magistrate. At that point there is a real possibility of going to jail until you are sober. After the initial arrest, there is the costs associated with court, attorney fees, and higher insurance premiums. The cost of a DUI arrest and conviction can run into the thousands of dollars. My question to you is all of this worth taking a chance to drive after you have been drinking even the smallest amount of alcohol? I want everyone to enjoy the holiday season and all of the parties and special events that the season brings, that the limitations of this COVID-19 virus will allow. Please be responsible when it comes to consuming alcohol and driving. Please do not drink and drive under any circumstances. The safety of all of the county’s motoring public is my utmost concern.
