Sheriff’s Department seeking identity of armed robbery suspect

On January 18th at approximately 7:22 p.m. an armed individual entered the Exxon Thrift Mart located in the 5400 block of Boydton Plank Road, produced a firearm and demanded currency from the clerk. The individual fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.
The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue graphics on the front and white, black and yellow graphics on the back. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans and a white mask covering his face and red and black shoes.
Images of the suspect were captured on the store’s security camera and these images are attached below.
If anyone knows the identity of this individual or has any information about this incident, we ask that they contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 804-469-3755 or call Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
