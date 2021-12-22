Sheriff’s office recognizes resident for dedicated service to Neighborhood Watch

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office recognized Margaret Belcher for 35 years of services to the neighborhood watch program in the county. She is officially retiring as captain.
“Congratulations, Mrs. Belcher, on your retirement and thank you for 35 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Dinwiddie County through the Neighborhood Watch Program.” stated a social media post by the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.
The National Neighborhood Watch Program works to unite law enforcement agencies, private organizations, and individual citizens in an effort to reduce crime and improve communities. Signs of the program are seen throughout America on street signs, window decals, community block parties and service projects.
The National Neighborhood Watch program empowers citizens to become active in community efforts through participation in Neighborhood Watch groups.
