From Staff Reports
Willie Studivant was shot and killed on Monday morning around 2:50 a.m. at the WaWa in the 900 block of Colonial Corner Drive in Hopewell.
Police are looking for a suspect described as a black male about 6 feet tall, weighing between 150-175 pounds, short facial hair, short dreaded hairstyle, wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt, wearing a black hat, dark sweatpants with white striping going down the side of the pants leg.
The Hopewell Police Criminal Investigators Unit have initiated an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
