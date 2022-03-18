Small Business Spotlight: Beauti Curve Boutique

NeShanta Harris of Prince George County started Beauti Curve Boutique in 2019, selling clothes online and out of the trunk of her car. She opened her first storefront in June 2020.
Beauti Curve Boutique, LLC is a Plus Size Women Clothing store that offers a variety of options for plus size women including wedding dresses. The boutique is a place for women to interact with each other and express themselves freely. You choose from a “classy and stylish” selection of daywear and eveningwear, Harris says. She continued, “As a plus size woman I could never find the perfect outfit to wear to a party or wedding because there were no stores in the Tri-Cities Area that carried stylish, classy or sexy clothing for Plus Size Women. Once I had the vision to open up my store, I started with $700 and a dream. And that’s how Beauti Curve Boutique LLC was born.”
Harris says that the long-term goal for Beauti Curve Boutique is to build her brand and have multiple locations in three states. Beauti Curve Boutique ships in all 50 states and has shipped to 39 states in the last two years.
A variety of shirts, dresses and skirts, stylish gowns, pants and jeans, plus size t-shirts, nightwear, short sets and jumpsuits, jogging sets, 2 piece pants sets, handbags and purses, rompers and even wedding dresses can be purchased at Beauti Curve Boutique.
Beauti Curve Boutique is located at 3411 Boulevard Colonial Heights, VA 23834 and can also be found on Facebook and Instagram under profile name Beauti Curve Boutique. The website is www.beauticurveboutiquellc.organic Phone number is 804-704-8314.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.