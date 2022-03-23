Small Business Spotlight: Designs by Daylin

Just a young girl and her home decor
22-year-old Daylin Davis, owner of Designs by Daylin says that she has always had a passion for crafting as far as she can remember and spent many days with both of her grandmothers and mom crafting away.
Davis says that she started doing small crafting for family and friends during the Fall of 2019. It was until September of 2021 when she heavily started pursuing her business. She enjoys providing other people homes with a splash of color and fun from her business.
Davis makes and sell wreaths, mason jar lights, and other handmade home décor. She attends local swaps and farmers markets where she displays and sells her items.
Davis can be contacted through her Facebook page Designs by Daylin or emailed at designsbydaylin@gmail.com
