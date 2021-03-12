By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie County Department of Social Services in conjunction with Hopewell, Petersburg and Prince George will provide training to local foster parents April 13 through May 25. This training is available to those outside of the tri-cities area.
An orientation for potential foster parents will be held March 30. Registration closes April 13 or when the group is full. If one is not able to get into this class because it is full or due to timing, other sessions are available throughout the year. Those interested must contact the Dinwiddie Department of Social Services by that same date at 804-469-4524.
There is a limit on the number of prospective foster care parents who can attend training. Spaces are available on a first-come first-served basis.
During the approval process, applicants will attend a virtual one-time orientation, complete virtual pre-service training, complete a home study, participate in at least three face-to-face interviews, submit a national Fingerprint Criminal background and DMV check, provide a physician's report verifying physical and mental capability, verify enough income to provide for family and submit three references.
The competency-based curriculum trains families in five categories: protecting and nurturing children, meeting children's developmental needs and addressing developmental delays, supporting children's relationships with their birth families, connecting children to safe, nurturing relationships intended to last a lifetime, and working as a member of a professional team.
What could make an applicant ineligible to become a foster parent include past convictions depending on the nature and severity of the offense as well as the length of time that has passed since the conviction. Applicants with barrier crimes cannot be approved as a foster parent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.