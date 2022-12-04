Social Services to offer co-parenting classes

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
The Dinwiddie Department of Social Services will sponsor court approved co-parenting classes. Classes are free.
There will be two sessions. The first co-parenting class will be held on Wednesday, November 30 and the second class on December 7. Each class will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Classes will take place at the Eastside Enhancement Center, 2301 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie.
If both co-parents of a child or children desire to take the classes, each parent must register. In order for parents to receive certificates both class sessions must be attended and completed.
To register parents can contact Antonia Young or Devin Nicholas at 804-469-4524 extension 1114 or 1157. There is also an online direct link to an easy registration form that can be accessed via The Dinwiddie Department of Social Services Facebook page.
