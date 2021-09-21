SOL scores drop for Dinwiddie students during pandemic

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- During a recent school board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley reviewed the most recent SOL scores for students in the Dinwiddie School Division which showed a significant drop in scores from previous years.
The SOLs for Virginia Public Schools establish minimum expectations for what students should know and be able to do at the end of each grade or course in English, mathematics, science, history/social science and other subjects.
Grades 3 through 5 took tests in Mathematics, Reading and Virginia Studies while Grade 5 also had to test in Science.
The results for Dinwiddie were poor in comparison to state and local average scores across Virginia. The average DCPS pass rate for Reading was five percentage points lower than the state average, nine percentage points lower than the state average in Mathematics and seven percentage points lower than the state average in Science.
The Elementary School with some of the lowest passing scores was Dinwiddie Elementary School whose average pass rate for reading was 60.3%, 43.3% for Mathematics and had a 64% pass rate for Virginia Studies and a 49% pass rate for Grade 5 Science.
The Elementary School with some of the highest passing scores was Midway Elementary School whose average pass rate for reading was 68.6%, 76.6% for Mathematics and had a 86% pass rate for Virginia Studies and a 72% pass rate for Grade 5 Science.
Dinwiddie Middle School had a pass rate of 62% for Reading, 34% for Mathematics and 50% for Science. Dinwiddie High School had a 70% pass for Reading, 68% for Writing, 50% for Mathematics, 67% for History and 55% for Science.
The drop in SOL scores was most likely due to the role virtual learning had for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic which created a much different learning environment and different testing circumstances as opposed to previous years.
This past year, students had the option to receive instruction face-to-face or virtual and there ended up being 50% virtual learners. In most cases, 60% or less of students participated in the SOL assessment. Virtual students had the option to participate in the Virginia Remote Student Progress Test given in lieu of the SOL test for students in grades 3-8; however the aggregate results are not included in the SOL data.
Like most school divisions, DCPS opted not to conduct expedited retakes. Students are eligible for expedited retakes when they score in the 375-399 range and are provided remediation. Historically, expedited retakes contributed to significant increases in the division-wide results.
Dr. Gurley also addressed the ways DCPS looks to improve its curriculum for students for better success in the future.
One of those ways was a “Multi-tiered System of Support” meaning that for students that need more intensive support, there will be systematic support available to meet the unique learning needs of each student.
Dr. Gurley also mentioned “Spiraled Mathematics Curriculum” meaning that instead of teaching math concepts in big chunks in a short period of time, the curriculum introduces topics in smaller chunks, spreading them out over a longer period of time to help students with the retention of math concepts.
