By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
A group of pastors and former theological students wants to rethink how religious leaders are educated by using a historic farm in Central Virginia. The first step is to make Sophia Farms self-sufficient so that it can fully fund a seminary that will share space with the farm.
The farm, which is simply a few rotational farming plots, is located in Dinwiddie County between Interstate 85 and Boydton Plank Road. Sophia's leaders intend to construct three student housing structures and walking routes as the farm expands. Community-supported agriculture, or CSA, is the business model Sophia Farms uses. Customers effectively purchase "shares" of the farm's products. Every week when Sophia harvests its fields, each consumer receives a share, or many shares. People in the Richmond region are currently buying the majority of the shares.
Students will provide the labor to run the farm and cover the costs of the school once it is up and operating. After completing a three-year master's program, they can become ministers without ever having to pay for their education or accrue any debt from student loans, which, according to Sophia Farms administrators, is a major obstacle to producing new religious leaders.
Mark E. Biddle, a former Old Testament professor at Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, is the creator of Sophia Farms. His former students now make up the majority of the steering committee and board of trustees. Over the course of his 26 years there, he claims to have trained around 1,200 contemporary ministers in central Virginia. In 2019, that ministry shut down, due to financial difficulties.
