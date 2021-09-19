Southside Medical Center to require vaccines among staff

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- All associates and providers based in the Richmond and Petersburg area for Bon Secours will soon be required to be vaccinated. Implementation is likely to occur sometime in the fall.
Among locations to implement the decision will be Bon Secours Southside Medical Center located in Petersburg.
The move comes after a surge in Delta variant cases with daily case counts coming in the thousands statewide (highest case counts since early February) and approval from the FDA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
"The decision is based on our firm belief, grounded in scientific evidence, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh any potential risks," as stated in the news release.
Bon Secours receives support from national health associations such as the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.