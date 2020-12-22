State association awards Dinwiddie school board members

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Virginia School Board Association, a voluntary organization of Virginia school boards that support public education, awarded District 3 Board Member Barbara Pittman and District 4 Board Member Mary Benjamin of Dinwiddie County with recognition and esteemed positions.
Pittman, a retired educator who has served nearly four decades to Dinwiddie County as a Principal of both Dinwiddie High School and Middle School and as a board member since 2012, was awarded the 19th annual Regional School Board Member of the Year award for “boardsmanship qualities and active involvement in promoting student achievement.”
The award is given to one school board member per VSBA region each year. The co-recipient of the award was Teddy Martin II of the Henrico School Board.
“It is a pleasure to recognize both Mr. Martin and Mrs. Pittman for their dedication and the outstanding work that they do on behalf of public education in Virginia,” said VSBA president, Rodney A. Jordan in a release.
Pittman’s contributions to Dinwiddie encompasses serving as a Board Member to Appomattox Regional Governors School, serving on the Chamber of Commerce, the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation, The Teen Expo Committee and the Board of Directors of Carson United Methodist Church.
She earned her undergraduate degree at Longwood College before earning a Masters Degree at Virginia State University, and an administrative endorsement from VCU. Her daughter also took up a career in education who is also the mother of two daughters.
Benjamin, a Dinwiddie native and graduate of Southside High School who has served on the county’s Electoral Board and School Board, was elected for a two year term as a Board of Directors member for VSBA during the association’s annual convention. She will serve as the association’s Southside Regional Chair.
The convention brings together over a thousand school board members, superintendents and school division staff for seminars on educational improvement to meet with businesses that serve schools. The last one was held virtually in November.
Benjamin serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at the Appomattox Regional Library and is an active member of Little Bethel Baptist Church. She is a mother of two and a grandmother to Chloe and Spencer.
She has received a B.S. Degree in Food and Nutrition from Virginia State University and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix before serving in the Philadelphia School District for 35 years before returning to Dinwiddie.
Pittman and Benjamin were recognized for their awards and contribution at the Dinwiddie School Board meeting on Dec. 8. The state-wide Association offers conferences, information, training and counseling designed to enhance public education in Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.