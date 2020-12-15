State Sen. Morrissey charged with campaigning inside polling place

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Virginia State Senator Joseph Morrissey (D) who represents the greater Richmond area in the General Assembly has been charged with three criminal misdemeanors over a video that showed him delivering doughnuts and posing for pictures with poll workers during the 2019 election.
A special prosecutor appointed by the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney directed state police, who said the investigation is ongoing, to look into the matter.
Sen. Morrissey’s office has dismissed the charges as “donutgate” and referenced a section in state law that says an elected official can visit a polling place for under ten minutes. The senator also stated that he simply obliged when asked by the poll workers to get a photo with him.
The 63-year-old politician also claimed that state Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) authorized the investigation because Sen. Morrissey had endorsed Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) over Herring for the attorney general position. Herring has little to do with the investigation.
The complaint against him alleges that Morrissey might have attempted to influence voters by telling locals in attendance that he was running for office. It also suggested Sen. Morrissey was close to voting booths and held-up people from voting.
Sen. Morrissey represents the 16th district in the State Senate, which covers parts of Chesterfield, Prince George, and Dinwiddie Counties, as well as parts of Richmond City. The entire cities of Petersburg and Hopewell are also represented by Sen. Morrissey.
This is far from the only time Sen. Morrissey has run into problems with the law as an elected official.
While he was Richmond’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sen. Morrissey faced assault charges and later had to resign his seat in the House of Delegates over a romantic relationship the senator had with his 17-year-old receptionist, who he went on to raise three children with.
“Pretty much everything in Senator Morrissey’s statement [over the video with poll workers] is really so far beyond the realm of reality that I don’t think it’s worth printing,” said Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer to the Washington Post.
