Storm Causes Damage Throughout Central Virginia

Central Virginia was blasted by hail, wind, and heavy rain on Friday afternoon, resulting in damage and power disruptions. The Tri-Cities area, particularly Petersburg and Colonial Heights, were heavily affected by the storm.
