Student Recognition

Congratulations to DHS Future Farmers of America members who competed in the Peanut Federation Public Speaking Contest at EW Wyatt Middle School this week. Colten Reiter placed 1st in Extemporaneous and Rebecca Shell placed 1st in Creed. They both will advance to the area competition in March. Great job FFA. (DCPS Photo)
