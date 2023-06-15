Friday, June 9 concluded the Manufacturing Summer Camp with VA Career Works/Crater Region. Students from Dinwiddie High School and the surrounding Crater Region (Prince George, Sussex, and Greensville) built their own 3D printer and started designing their own projects! We are super proud of our students and their hard work.
Dinwiddie students who participated where: Bronson Bell, Collen Jackson, Seth Franzyshen, Tylique Parrish, Milton Minns and William (Chase) Cousins.
