Supervisors hold hearing on agritourism ordinance amendments

DINWIDDIE, Va -- At their regular meeting held on June 15, the Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors held public hearings, approved items and received reports from various departments.
A public hearing was held on the proposed Zoning Ordinance and County Code amendments related to updating and revising the agritourism ordinance and the associated ordinances to include provisions for special events, noise, and nonconforming agritourism related uses. The amendments include a definition for an event facility and allowing for an event facility with a conditional use permit in certain zoning districts.
A final vote on the proposed agritourism ordinances was not yet made by the Board of Supervisors. Full details on the proposed amendments to agritourism can be found at the following link: https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/document-uploads-001/uploads/video/agenda_file/122864/6-15_DinwiddieBoS.pdf under public hearings 12B.
One amendment adds a definition to define agritourism event, farm market, farm stay, land zoned agricultural, private event, and public event. Sec. 22-262.4 is amended to include the on-premises sale, tasting, or consumption of products during regular business hours within the normal course of business of a licensed winery, cidery, craft brewery, and craft distillery as farm winery, cidery, craft brewery, and craft distillery activities, in zoning districts where agritourism is allowed, are permitted by right.
Another amendment adds a definition for an event facility and deletes the definition for wayside stand. Additionally, Chapter 22, Zoning, Article IV – District Regulations, is amended to include an event facility, with a conditional use permit as a use permitted in the following zoning districts: A-2, Agricultural General District; R-R, Residential Conservative District; PRD, 2 Planned Residential Develop.
Other proposed amendments are technical amendments to provide for clarity in ensuring that subsequent ordinance amendments to the Zoning Ordinance are provided for in Article VI, Nonconforming uses, and that any legal activity which is being pursued, or any lot or structure legally utilized in a manner or for a purpose which does not conform to the provisions of this Chapter, such manner of use or purpose may be continued as herein provided, as long as the existing or more restricted use continues.
The proposed amendment to Section 15-1 makes it unlawful for outdoor amplified music at an agritourism venue public or private event after 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday to create noise that is plainly audible inside the confines of the dwelling unit, house or apartment of another person on adjoining properties, unless authorized by a conditional use permit or special events permit approved by the County. The proposed amendment to Section 15-1.5 provides an exemption from prohibited noises which are made in connection with events authorized by a conditional use permit or special events permit approved by the county.
Other proposed amendments amend Section 3-16. Definitions to include agritourism as a place where a special event may be held and to include the requirement that a special event is where over 250 people are anticipated to be in attendance at any one time.
Dinwiddie resident Cathay Martin who owns 228 acres spoke during the public hearing to give her perspective noting “whatever you’re doing, don’t be too restrictive. Responsible agritourism is absolutely what is needed … as you back and look at what is being proposed, I encourage you to think about whether it's too restrictive.” also adding “I want agritourism in this county, I’m here, I'm here for the long haul and I want things here I want to spend my time and money here.”
According to her, some of the rule changes are too broad by treating farm communities the same as lakefront communities whereas there should be health and safety issues that may be relevant to one area but not the other. Another concern from her was the focuses on the importance of economic growth whereas the board should keep in mind the impact economic development might have on the quiet and peace some residents enjoy in addition to impacts made on their property values.
John Boge voiced concern during the public hearing on restricting the number of special events saying that restrictions on how many special events can be held without going through extra paperwork capps how much money a business can make.
The board approved that a public hearing be held on July 20 for the creation of a broadband authority which would have extensive powers related to broadband. A broadband authority would be a separate legal entity from the County and could enter into contracts, sue, and be sued. Provisions of the RiverStreet contract could be assigned to the broadband authority. The Comprehensive Agreement between Dinwiddie, Amelia, and the RiverStreet entities states that Dinwiddie “may assign any or all of [its] benefits, rights, or obligations pursuant to the [Comprehensive Agreement] to a regional or local broadband authority.”
An increase in a contract threshold with Ten Code Elite Services, LLC for on-site installation of Sheriff Vehicle Equipment from $50,000 to $200,000 was approved so that the contract can be used through its expiration. The County has been under contract with the service since 2020 and to date has spent over $43,000. Contract renewals are not due to expire until 2025. This contract did not originally go to the Board for approval, thus purchases made under the contract cannot exceed $50,000.
A public hearing was held on a rezoning application filed by Samuel bishop requesting to rezone property containing approximately 2.09 acres from Residential Limited to Business Limited. A 0.37-acre portion of the property, which fronts on Route 1, is zoned B-1, Business Limited. The B-1, Business Limited, zoning classification allows limited business development pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance allowed density.
The staff recommendation was that the zoning classification requested is consistent with the surrounding zoning pattern, will not have an adverse impact on the surrounding properties and conform to the underlying uses outlined in the Dinwiddie Courthouse Planning Area in the Comprehensive Land Use Plan for this general area.
