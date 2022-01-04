Supervisors recognize 4-H club for achievements

DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Board of Supervisors recognized 4-H youth and volunteers for exemplary service and special achievements made in the past year.
According to their webpage, “Dinwiddie 4-H has a wide variety of programs that focus on hands-on, experiential learning. Our clubs and programs are available for youth ages 5 to 19. We rely on our knowledgeable volunteers to lead clubs and programs so that we can reach as many youth in Dinwiddie. We hope you will find a program that interests you and your youth.”
The group’s Horskateer Club had some state winners including Corie Wolforlk, Katy Hawk and Abby Mcgee who were in the top three of their age group.
Statewide Project Book champions included Kendall Chappel and presentation champions Corey Wolfolk and Sydney Hudson. Hudson was also the regional division winner and was placed 4th nationally.
The junior teams at the black and brown contest placed second and were the winning champions in problem solving. Those members included Cailtlyn Becket, Casey Sho, Catlyin Dooley, Katy Hawk and Corie Wolforlk.
Two members were inducted as 4-H All Stars: Sydney Hudson and Kendell Chapell. The group also included a Baking Club All Star Savannah Schnepf.
The Top Shots Club included champions such as Allen Spane who placed second in silhouette and Constant Walker who placed third in the whole state out of 144 archers.
The team club member who represented Dinwiddie at the Airfield Counsel was Savannah Smith. The teens who served on the state’s 4-H Cabinet were Lily Miller and Caitlyn Roberts.
“They give members a chance to make public comments, so tonight mine was on making your community better and I think what we just saw with these volunteers and young people is that they have made their immediate community better by volunteering,” said Supervisor Daniel Lee. “We appreciate when there's crowds like this and I challenge everyone here to make your community better than it was yesterday and the day leading forward.”
