By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The board of supervisors at a special meeting and public hearing on March 30 voted to keep last year’s tax rates for the year 2021. The board did, however, vote to raise the 2021 Tax Relief Rate from 38% to 41%.
The tax rates are as follows: Real Estate at $.79, Mobile Homes at $.79, Mineral Lands at $.79, Public Services at $.79, Personal Property at $4.75, Personal Property from Volunteer Vehicles at $.25, Machinery and Tools at $3.30, Heavy Construction Machinery at $3.30 and Airplanes at $.50.
The board also received budget presentations from Natachia Randles and Rev. Louis Collins III from the Department of Social Services & Advisory Board, Stephanie Wray from the Voter Registrar, Treasurer Jennie Perkins, and Tori Stevens of the Commissioner of Revenue.
