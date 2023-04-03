Surveillance video released of the death of Irvo Ortieno

All 10 defendants released on bail.
By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Irvo Otieno was allegedly held down for 12 minutes at Central State Hospital before being smothered, according to Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Baskervill. Seven Henrico Sheriff's Office deputies are now charged with second-degree murder. Three hospital employees were also charged with second-degree murder. Irvo Otieno was taken into custody on Mar. 3, 2023, and died at Central State Hospital on Mar. 6, while in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Department. Video released on March 21 shows what happened.
The employees are Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg, Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield, and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie. All three were held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County. They joined seven deputies, Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Tabitha Rene Levere, 50; Brandon Edward Rodgers, 48; and Kalyell Dajour Sanders, 30. Branch and Disse were able to post bond immediately out of custody and four of the remaining five were at Meherrin River. Sanders was being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail in Hanover County. Currently all ten defendants have been released on bail.
The seven deputies can be seen on security footage from CSH on March 6, throwing Otieno in handcuffs to the ground and lying across him for more than 11 minutes, one of them with a knee on the back of Otieno's neck. Police Chief Mike Jones after reviewing the surveillance video stated, “I don’t see abuse. I see a tragedy brought about by mental illness, which is endemic in our society,” Jones said. Central State staff should have intervened quicker. Depending on the autopsy results, which will take some time, and the toxicology, that’s going to tell a bigger story. So, there’s so many unknowns here,” Jones said. “I see a tragic situation for the victim. I also see a very tragic situation for the deputies.”
Ouko, visibly hurt and saddened, said, "They tortured him to death," during a press conference held outside the Dinwiddie County Courthouse on Thursday. Later, she cried as she remarked, "My son was abused like a dog... worse than a dog!"
Crump, co-counsel Mark Krudys, and Otieno's family were first to view surveillance tapes of Otieno's treatment at the Henrico County jail and then at CSH before the hour-long press conference was held. They all agreed that there was no proof of Otieno's alleged disruptive or violent behavior. Instead, as Crump recalled, they witnessed deputies handling "nearly a motionless body" while restrained in handcuffs and leg chains.
Otieno, who had a history of mental health issues, was a person of interest in a burglary and larceny that occurred in his Henrico neighborhood three days prior to his passing. After a checkup at Henrico Doctor's Hospital, officers escorted him from his residence to the county's western jail facility.
In a March 17 statement emailed to 8News, a Central State Hospital spokesperson said the following:
“The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services and Central State Hospital are fully cooperating with the Virginia State Police in this investigation and are working to ensure that Mr. Otieno’s family receives information about the tragic events at the hospital. The three hospital staff members who have been charged will be on administrative leave pending the results of the legal proceedings. We will respect the legal process while we and our staff continue to provide important care to the patients at Central State Hospital.”
Otieno mentioned during the press conference that her son came to the US from Kenya as young boy. He went to kindergarten at Tuckahoe Elementary School and graduated in 2012 from Douglas S. Freeman High School, where he played football and basketball. He attended college in California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.