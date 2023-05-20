Survivor of Multiple Heart Attacks Named Woman of Impact for the American Heart Association

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Lachanda Lipscomb-Lee has been named a 2023 Woman of Impact for the American Heart Association-Richmond. Her 2023 Woman of Impact Campaign for the American Heart Association team raised over $10,000 while making a huge impact throughout communities, through education and awareness. Lachanda is employed in HR for Dinwiddie County.
In 2019, Lachanda suffered two heart attacks at the age of 47. One being a widow maker, which is known to be particularly lethal because of the location and extent of the blockage. Her only brother passed away from a severe heart attack just two years prior to dealing with her health issues. Her father underwent open-heart surgery and endured a stroke in 2020. Lachanda stated that she started to assess herself and everything around her after experiencing directly how quickly life can change.
“I vowed to not only continue to strive to be the best mother that I could be to my sons, but also to model this lifestyle for them one that includes starting each day with gratitude, giving back to your community, taking care of yourself, and appreciating the blessing and gift of another day,” she said.
Stroke comes in second on the global death toll list, behind heart disease. These illnesses not only induce disability but also lower quality of life, even when they do not cause death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.