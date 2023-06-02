Suspect Apprehended on Multiple Charges in Virginia State University Campus Damages

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
27-year-old Devin Thorne of Petersburg, with no known valid residential address, has been identified as suspect who was charged with felony eluding, trespassing, obstruction of justice, grand larceny and two counts of felony vandalism of Virginia State University’s property and campus.
According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to VSU’s campus at around 1:52 a.m. on Saturday May 27 to assist Chesterfield County Police officers after Thorne reportedly stole a bulldozer from a construction site near the university’s Multi-Purpose Center.
The offender repeatedly attacked both the Multi-Purpose Center and a VSU Police cruiser that was parked in front of it. The suspect, according to police, damaged the building's exterior, one of the side entrances, a number of the handicap parking signs, and three light posts in front of the structure. The suspect then drove the bulldozer over Chesterfield Avenue, away from the Multi-Purpose Center, and in the direction of Ettrick Elementary School, causing damage to both the school and an adjacent church's property. Thorne was arrested shortly after on Boisseau Street.
Thorne has no connection to VSU, according to a statement from the school, but he has been detained a number of times for trespassing and other on-campus violations.
He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.
