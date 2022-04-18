Suspect Wanted in fatal shooting

The Hopewell Police Department had identified Demonte Jones as the suspected offender in the shooting homicide that occurred at the WaWa in the 900 block of Colonial Corner Drive in Hopewell.
His described as a black male, 25 years of age, 6’2, 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Jones is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Jones is wanted for Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony, reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharge of a Firearm in Public.
The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that and person(s) who may have information, to contact Lead Detective Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
