By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- After creating a task force to review the appropriateness of school names, John Tyler Community College is being asked to change its name for its confederate affiliation. The State Board for Community Colleges will make the final decision.
The panel, which includes 10 voting members and five other content experts, also voted unanimously that the college in Chesterfield County change the name of two buildings named for former Virginia politicians Mills E. Godwin and Lloyd C. Bird, according to the college’s president Ted Raspiller.
“It is no longer enough to talk about our college’s commitment to equity,” said Raspiller in a message earlier this year. “We must take responsibility and enact change to ensure that commitment is a reality for our employees, students and community.”
Tyler, who was both Vice President and President of the United States in the mid-19th century, came from a family that owned two plantations in Charles City and Tyler owned slaves himself. He also presided over the Virginia Secession Convention, voted for secession and was elected to the Confederate Congress. He is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.
After the infamous deaths of George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, numerous other educational institutions in the commonwealth have moved to change their names based on figures associated or active in the Confederacy.
The school board of formerly-known Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County voted to change their name to Mechanicsville High and Douglas Freeman High in Henrico made a similar move removing its mascot name, Rebels, to Mavericks earlier this year.
A large majority of faculty members of Washington and Lee University in Lexington, a liberal arts school typically considered the most competitive University in the state of Virginia, voted to drop the name ‘Lee’ after the prominent Confederate general during a zoom meeting in July.
The school’s board of trustees will have to vote yes in order for the name change to be finalized and taken into effect.
Godwin Hall, named after former Gov. Mills Godwin who opposed integration of public schools and was governor of Virginia from 1966 to 1970 and from 1974 to 1978, was also voted to be renamed because of Hall’s attitudes towards civil rights. Godwin played a role in starting the community college.
Bird Hall was also voted to be renamed. Lloyd Bird, who was a Virginia state senator from 1944 to 1972, supported Massive Resistance which was meant to unite white politicians and leaders in Virginia in a campaign of new state laws and policies to prevent public school desegregation. Bird helped create Virginia Commonwealth University and helped secure funding for John Tyler Community College.
The task force created by John Tyler community College will seek input from the local community for a new name starting next month which it hopes to submit to the state board in March which the state board will either approve or deny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.