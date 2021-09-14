Contributed from The Illuminated Stage Theatre Company
CHESTER, Va -- If you didn’t believe in miracles before, you will now! The story of The Illuminated Stage Theatre is truly miraculous, or at least proof that vision, perseverance and a little good luck go a long way to make a dream a reality.
“That we are beginning our first season as the resident professional theatre company at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education is a story even we find hard to comprehend…” said Executive Director Ann C. Easterling, “… but here we are!”
In 2013, friends Julie Fulcher-Davis, Steve King and Ms. Easterling were approached by the City of Hopewell’s Civil War Sesquicentennial Celebration committee to present “something theatrical” at the Beacon Theatre. With the guidance of Dr. Steven Anders, retired U.S. Army Quartermaster Historian, and the support of the city, the team presented Soldier, Come Home, a story told through the real letters of soldiers and their loved ones at home. “The show was very well received by the community and we were encouraged and inspired to do more,” said Ms. Easterling.
“At a pivotal moment in our journeys, we were brought together again,” said Ms. Fulcher-Davis, Artistic Director. “Ann, Steve and I realized our paths had crossed far too many times through the years to ignore.” Thus, The Illuminated Stage Theatre Company was born.
In 2018, A Christmas Memory opened at the Beacon as a holiday treat from the city and The Illuminated Stage. “The show was just right – a musical with a full orchestra, two very talented young performers working with a cast of professional actors, and even an adorable dog! It doesn’t get better than that, does it?”, said Mr. King, Managing Director.
The Illuminated Stage offered two free student performances to Hopewell and Prince George County schools. The ‘price of admission’ was donations to the Hopewell Food Pantry and the Prince George County Animal Shelter. “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the students who attended the show,” said Ms. Easterling. “We delivered a truckload of donations to each organization and were heartened that students demonstrated such philanthropy at the holiday season.”
While searching for a permanent home, The Illuminated Stage began forming the foundation of a strong nonprofit: assembling a talented board of directors, building a funding base, creating creative partnership in the arts community, and developing and delivering educational programs in schools. “And then the world came to a screeching halt due to the global pandemic,” said Mr. King. “One step forward and two steps back became our unwanted modus operandi.”
The team was preparing to throw in the towel. “And then in November 2020, we received a call from the Perkinson Center inviting us to become the resident professional theatre company at this gorgeous new facility and suddenly, the light shone brighter on The Illuminated Stage,” said Ms. Fulcher-Davis.
As the good news settled in, the team realized that they had to produce plans for a three-show season in the middle of a global pandemic. Not to be bested by the circumstances presented, the team selected a season that could be produced and shared in a safe way, with the theme “To Live, To Dance, To Love”.
The season opens with Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. It is a unique, one-actor show that captures the irrepressible resilience of the human spirit and the capacity to find delight in the everyday. It stars Audra Honaker, directed by Ms. Fulcher-Davis (Sept. 17 – Oct. 3).
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks is a two-actor play that shows us that acceptance and love are choices we make and reminds us that, in the end, we are all here to dance each other home. The show stars Kelly Kennedy and Travis West, directed by Ms. Fulcher-Davis (Nov. 19 – Dec. 5).
BKLYN the Musical is the final show of the season. It weaves a touching and inspiring tale that allows creativity and imagination to fly! It will be directed by Shanea N. Taylor, with musical direction by Jason Marks (March 11–27).
“It is simply amazing what this team of hard-working individuals has done in eight months to bring live theatre to the stage again, but it hasn’t happened overnight. They have worked for years, making good choices and bringing their artistic, technical and administrative expertise to bear.” said Dr. Anders, Board of Directors President. “Now we want to share The Illuminated Stage’s productions with audiences who are as eager as we are to experience theatre together again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.