The Lack of Attendance by Virginia Students has the Accreditation of Numerous Schools in Jeopardy

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, there has been a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism in Virginia's schools. A lot of schools in Chesterfield, Richmond, and Petersburg could now see their accreditation revoked by the state if kids fail to show up for class.
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) asked the Board of Education to extend an exemption to the state's accreditation standards that were initially implemented in 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic during a meeting held on April 20. When a student misses more than 10% of their classes in a school year, they are deemed chronically absent in Virginia. It's a problem that, according to state officials, has a significant influence on learning and has gotten significantly worse in recent years. Chronic absenteeism was low during the 2020–2021 academic year, when many divisions shifted to online instruction, but it increased the following year as schools fought to get kids back into the real classroom.
Now that the board has officially agreed to reestablish the criteria, schools with high absence rates run the possibility of losing full accreditation and moving to "accreditation with conditions" - a status that enables the state to directly oversee their efforts to address the problems. Approximately 28% of schools in Virginia will be accredited with conditions based on their chronic absenteeism performance level.
In the City of Petersburg, just one school — the local high school — is fully accredited. But with a chronic absenteeism rate of 52% in the 21-22 school year, the school could lose that status next year. Of the 26 elementary schools in Richmond, only 12 are fully accredited, and three of those 12 are currently in danger of losing their standing. The majority of the three are Black and Hispanic. All except one of the middle schools in Chesterfield are completely accredited. However, at least five of them are currently in danger of losing that standing.
