The Opportunity Fund Golf Classic

Southside Electric Cooperative (Chamber member) is hosting their annual golf tournament on May 25, 2023, at the Lake Chesdin Golf Club in Chesterfield County. Money raised by the tournament will support Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships for high school graduates who get electricity at their homes from SEC.
Registration/warmup will run from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The golfing package includes range balls, gift bags, carts, mulligans, lunch, beverage tickets, raffle tickets and an awards reception, all for $650 per foursome.
Tournament organizers are also looking for sponsors, with levels ranging from $200 to $2,000. Businesses and organizations that would like to donate prizes to the raffle are invited to do so. All contributors will be recognized for their support.
For more information about playing, sponsoring or donating, visit sof.coop/golf or contact SEC Community Relations Coordinator Joy Stump at 434-645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop.
