The Virginia Small Business Development Center to Host Various Webinars This Month

First Thursdays with the SBA: HUBZone
April 6 | Noon EST; Hosted by the University of Mary Washington SBDC
Grab your lunch and join us the first Thursday of each month to learn more about SBA programs and network with other small business owners. Do you own a small business and are interested in contracting with the federal government? Did you know that government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses in historically underutilized business zones (HUBZones)? It also gives preferential consideration to those businesses in full and open competition. Joining the HUBZone program makes your business eligible to compete for the program’s set-aside contracts.
Key Takeaways:
• HUBZone program eligibility
• Requirements for HUBZone certification
• How being HUBZone certified can help your business
Speaker(s): Carl Knoblock, SBA District Director
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx...
Blue Print Business Plan Workshop
April 11 | 9 AM EST | Fee: $30.00
This four-hour workshop covers the development of the business plan and financial forecasting of the business plan. Please be prepared to begin working on your business plan during the class. We will start by opening a Microsoft Word or Google Doc for you to add information to as we proceed through the workshop. By the end of the workshop you will have completed a rough draft of a portion of the business plan and have clear direction which areas you need to conduct research and add additional information to in order to complete.
Takeaways:
• Research tools
• Business plan components
• Business concept
• Financial plan
• Supporting documents
Speaker(s): Angela Kelley, UMW SBDC consultant
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx...
The RFP: Who? What? When?
April 12 | Noon EST
Many bid requests are written by different people, with different knowledge and interests, with no two bid requests exactly the same. To be successful in your bid submission you should follow the organizational priority set by those who manage the evaluation process. This training will outline the bid request structure for major competitive and negotiated procurements to simplify proposal preparation and evaluation for offerors, contractors, and contract administrators. Based on the RFP, you will successfully develop a proposal in accordance with the Government instructions and expectations.
Training Objectives:
• Understand the solicitation and the importance of writing proposals.
• Identify the foundational sections of a proposal by using them as the organizational building blocks in proposal and templates.
• Analyze Sections C,H, L, and M of a Request for Proposal (RFP) and identify requirements, evaluation criteria, and technical support needed to be compliant
Speaker(s): Markino Ross, the Managing Member of AIA Consulting LLC
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx...
Government Contracting 101
April 13 | 10:00 AM EST
During this webinar you will learn about:
• The government customer
• Readiness to be a government contractor
• Marketing to the customer
• Government jargon
• Steps to get started
• Small business set-asides
• Targeting the government customer - what the buyer wants to know
• What should go into a capability statement
Speakers: Timm Johnson - Director, Mason SBDC
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx...
5 Cybersecurity Strategies for Small Business in 2023
April 13 | 12:30 PM EST
Even Small Businesses can be targeted!
Learn how to protect yours from Cyber Threats.
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx...
QuickBooks 101
April 17 | 11:30 AM EST | Fee: $15.00
Subscribed to QuickBooks Online but not sure where to start? Or better yet, unsure if you’re ready to make the leap to using a paid accounting software? If so, join us for a highly interactive and hands-on program where we’ll go through all the basics of QuickBooks Online. By the end of our time together, you will be able to:
• Customize your chart of accounts
• Link bank feeds,
• Categorize transactions,
• Create automatic categorization rules,
• Reconcile accounts, and
• Customize reports!
For an action-oriented experience, we'll be using QuickBooks Online Test Drive. Please be ready with website loaded at the start of class: https://qbo.intuit.com/redir/testdrive. Price of the workshop is $15.00. Please follow instructions in PayPal to submit payment. Please register at least 24-hours prior to the scheduled webinar start time.
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=40430036
6 Simple ways to get Cybersecurity for your Small Business
April 18 | Noon EST
Todd Mitchell owner of Cybersecurity4biz, LLC will walk you through 6 things you can do from your desk, right now, for FREE, to improve your cybersecurity posture for your business, office/home, and self!
Key Takeaways:
• Improving Network Cybersecurity by configuring your router properly
• Improving Computer Cybersecurity by making sure security patches are updated, firewalls and detection software are configured properly, user accounts are unique, passwords are strong, and attachments open in protected mode.
• Learning Cybersecurity Awareness Tips
Speaker(s): Todd Mitchell, Owner of Cybersecurity4biz LLC
https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx...
For more upcoming trainings and events, please visit the Virginia Small Business Development Center's website: https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx
