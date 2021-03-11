By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- As the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the operations of businesses including that of Stepping Stone Academy, owner Meagan Abbey ran into a series of unfortunate interactions with her local government.
While discussing the matter with a friend about her frustrations, Abbey’s friend said with a wink “Yeah, it's almost like someone who can make a difference should run for mayor,”
“I disagreed with things in our local government and didn’t feel we were being represented very well,” said Abbey. “Basically my method of operations over the years has been if your going to complain about it, then you better take steps to fix it,”
Abbey made a facebook announcement Sept. 10 about her campaign for Mayor of McKenney that reached 11,900 people. Her family volunteered, flyers were printed, door-to-door visits were made, signs were made and election day was spent in a parking lot with corona elbow bumps with voters.
On Nov. 3, a small Virginia town of 400 people known as McKenney elected its first female mayor in the town’s near-century long history.
Abbey grew up in Dewitt attending all Dinwiddie Schools before attending Richard Bland College of William and Mary then attending Longwood University for education. After graduating from Longwood, Abbey taught at Dinwiddie Schools for several years.
She would further her efforts of helping the community’s youth by opening up the Stepping Stone Academy in McKenney across from Sunnyside Elementary which serves as a before and after school program, a half-day preschool program and a full-day preschool program.
“Meagan probably has the biggest heart of anyone I know of,” said the current Director of Sunnyside Academy Mrs. Coburn. “She approaches all aspects of life with others in mind first,”
Once when COVID initially came to the forefront of everyone’s mind and kids were being taken out of daycare, Abbey adjusted tuition rates and invented new ways to work with families whose incomes were compromised.
Although she dabbled in the idea of studying political science and law in college, it was only after opening Stepping Stone that Abbey decided to become an active participant with Dinwiddie’s local government.
She has served as a board member for the Dinwiddie Chamber of Commerce, Vice president of Board of Directors then president of Board of Directors and was involved in the Crater Planning Commission.
“I felt I had learned just enough to jump in plus I had good mentors so i felt like I could make a difference while also learning the role, because being a mayor is definitely not something I expected to have on my resume,” said Abbey.
Abbey didn’t feel as though the constituents of her area were receiving the proper treatment they deserved and decided to make a difference.
“I didn't want the town that I've invested my whole life to continue to be so unserved and one of the lowest income areas,” said Abbey. “I thought if I'm going to make a difference, then I'm going to do it in my hometown,”
Abbey would win the McKenney Mayor election as a write-in candidate receiving around 40% of the vote with the rest split among the other two candidates, every single write-in ballot had her name on it except for one.
“I don't think women have been historically encouraged to be in politics, it's been an unspoken understanding that it's what men do,” said Abbey. “I’ve heard women are too emotional to be in politics, maybe men aren’t emotional enough,”
The election of Abbey to McKenney mayor is indicative of the growing presence of women in local government. Of the 1,366 mayors of U.S. cities with populations over 30,000, 22% were women as of September of 2019 according to the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
“People steer away from women being in men's roles because feminism is such a misunderstood issue, a lot of people think feminism is proving women are the same or better but what women are trying to prove is that they are equally as valuable as men although we are different,” said Abbey. “We have a different way of doing things, not to say woman have a better way of doing things but if everyone is doing everything the same way, nothing’s going to move forward and be accomplished,”
As Mayor, Abbey’s main goals include improving daily operations offered to residents, improving the efficiency of the town’s technology and to create more of an online presence (such as giving people the option of paying water bills online).
While working to help those in McKenney with her role as Mayor, Abbey is also a mother to her three children and wife to her husband.
“I want this to be a place people want to move to,” said Abbey. “I want people here to be proud they live here, that's one thing that’s old-fashioned we can bring back is small town pride, I want people to say they live in McKenney with a sense of pride and fondness.”
