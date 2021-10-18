Tractor-trailer crashes on I-85

By Zach Armstrong
Staff Writer
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Drivers in Dinwiddie County experienced delays Oct. 7 on the I-85 highway as crews worked to clean up a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer crash at 4:05 a.m. on Oct. 7 involving a driver who drove north in the left lane before drifting off the road into the median. The trailer struck the guardrail end cap then went over the guardrail into the trees.
According to officials, the driver rejected being sent to the hospital and was charged with failure to maintain a lane at the scene.
