Travel Channel films at Pamplin Historical Park

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of The Civil War Soldier closed for four days, Oct. 24 through 27, for filming by the Travel Channel.
The park will be the setting for a future episode of the Travel Channel's popular Portals to Hell featuring Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman. The Travel Channel officially released Portals to Hell in 2019 and the show is in it's second season.
Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack, will be a part of the filming crew and one of the hosts of the television series.
According to the Travel Channel's website, "Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate the world's most sinister haunted locations they suspect are gateways to the spirit world. They peer into the dark void of the unknown as they document evidence of paranormal activity and search for answers about the afterlife. This is the future of paranormal research, and Jack and Katrina are taking along a team of seasoned pros to record it all."
Pamplin Park has hosted paranormal investigations in the past the public had the opportunity to take part of.
An investigation event led by Commonwealth Researchers of the Paranormal (CRoP) & Pandora’s Peregrination gave the public the opportunity to investigate the land and several structures to see if they could discover spirits lurking inside Pamplin Park.
According to Bestpartofva.com, “The 1st investigation was outstanding and along with disembodied voices, there were full apparitions, countless EVPs, several guests and amazing personal experiences.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.