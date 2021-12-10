Tree Lighting with Santa coming to McKenney Town Park

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- On Friday, Dec. 10, the town of McKenney will host a tree lighting with Santa at the McKenney Town Park.
Children can come and take photos with Santa starting at 7:00 p.m. and the tree lighting will occur at 7:30 p.m. Children’s names will be put into a bucket and whoever’s name is chosen will have the chance of flipping the switch for the tree lighting.
Typically the event would include Christmas crafts and hot chocolate but due to COVID-19, children will be given goodie bags at this year’s event. The event did not take place last year due to the pandemic.
“We’re doing an event where people can still come out but still do it and be able to socially distance themselves,” said McKenney Mayor Meghan Abbey. “I wanted to do it in a covid-friendly version so we were being respectful but still trying to get back to some kind of normalcy in society,”
McKenney Town Park/Hall is located at 80A1-1-D, 2nd St, McKenney, VA 23872.
