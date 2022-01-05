Two dead after shooting breaks out at New Year’s Eve bonfire

Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County, was pronounced deceased at the scene as police responded to a large bonfire on Ellis Road on New Year’s Eve.
Devon Clanton of Dinwiddie County VA, was transported to VCU Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Currently, no arrests have been made and this investigation is active and developing. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Wayne Newsome at (804) 863-1863, email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov, the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.
