By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — G. Zachary Terwilliger, the youngest U.S. Attorney in the country who serves the Eastern District of Virginia, announced Jan. 5 he is resigning after nearly three years to join the private sector with a post at the Vinson and Elkins law firm.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed him to the position in 2018 saying “Zach Terwilliger has a strong record that any prosecutor would be proud of.”
The district is one of the most important in the country handling many high-profile terrorism and national security cases becuase it includes Northern Virginia giving it a heavy tech, military and government presence. It also runs through the Richmond area east to Hampton Roads.
One such notable case which was handled by the office included one last year when the office obtained indictments against accused British nationals who were also Islamic state members known as the “Beatles” that allegedly held and executed Western hostages.
Terwilliger said in referring to the case that “to have those two individuals sitting in the Eastern District of Virginia — innocent until proven guilty — but to have them here on U.S. soil knowing everything that went into the charges being built, getting the evidence we needed from the U.K. and then the lengths to make sure they were safely in custody during a global pandemic ... Logistically, that was probably one of most difficult cases I’ve ever seen.”
During his tenure in the position, Terwilliger made violent crimes in the Tri-Cities region a priority for him once saying the area was in need of federal partners over its crime rates.
Petersburg police Chief Travis Christian said in a statement that, “He helped put actual boots on the ground here in Petersburg. He traveled to the city, walked the streets and met with citizens, and ensured them that he was committed to providing the city with the necessary resources.”
Terwilliger started at the office in 1999 as an intern and also served there as a line prosecutor for years. He also served as chief of staff to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who wrote the memo justifying firing FBI Director James Comey for his handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. His father, George Terwilliger, was an acting attorney general in GOP administrations.
U.S. attorneys will often resign during presidential transitions for the incoming administration to make appointments. Terwilliger, a Republican, was nominated by President Donald Trump but claims his personal bias hasn’t affected his legal judgement.
Some of his actions, however, have drawn criticism from some including U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema who criticized the conservative lawyer over the number of cases he brought for illegal entry into the U.S which he defended for their underlying crimes such as drunk driving or domestic violence.
First Assistant Raj Parekh will take over Terwilliger’s role when he resigns Jan. 15 becoming the first minority leading the office in its history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.