Unoccupied Dinwiddie Home In Flames

On Thursday, August 11, the Dinwiddie Emergency Communications Center dispatched county fire & EMS units to the 24000 block of Pinecroft Road for a house fire. Units arrived to find a two-story split-level dwelling with smoke showing from the front of the structure. Homeowners were not present at the residence during the time of fire.
